NPP Communicator Blames President Akufo-Addo’s Campaign Involvement for Party’s Defeat in 2024 Elections

Felix Donkor, a spokesperson for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region, has suggested that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s direct involvement in Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign strategy played a significant role in the party’s loss during the 2024 elections.

In a radio interview in Kumasi, Donkor criticised Akufo-Addo’s handling of certain public statements, particularly his controversial remarks about the poor roads in the Kwabre constituency, which he said were poorly received by voters. Donkor argued that these missteps hurt the party’s chances and led to widespread dissatisfaction.

“I believe the president should have distanced himself from the campaign,” Donkor stated. “His comments, especially about the road conditions in Kwabre, were a blow to Bawumia’s chances. The way he communicated these issues hurt the campaign.”

Donkor further contended that the president’s involvement in the campaign did more harm than good, as it led to voter disengagement. “Instead of helping, his actions discouraged voters. People stayed away from the polls because of his involvement,” he added.

The NPP communicator also highlighted a sense of arrogance and entitlement within the party as a contributing factor to the defeat. “At some point, the party became overly confident and believed that power was their right. This arrogance, alongside other internal issues, contributed to our loss,” Donkor concluded.

He urged the NPP to reassess its approach and adopt a more humble and strategic stance in future campaigns if they hope to regain public support.