NPP Communicator Calls for Party Reset After Election Defeat

Felix Donkor, a communicator for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region, has urged the party’s National Executives and elders to initiate a fundamental reset if the NPP hopes to regain political power in the future.

In a radio discussion monitored by mynewsgh.com in Kumasi, Donkor highlighted the need for the NPP to adopt a similar approach to the one suggested by the National Democratic Congress (NDC), calling for a thorough reset after the party’s recent defeat.

“It’s sad that I have to say this, but my party, the NPP, needs a reset, just as the NDC has been advocating. This defeat must humble us and push us to do what is necessary to come back stronger,” Donkor remarked.

While acknowledging the significant loss, Donkor argued that it should not be considered the worst in the party’s history. He pointed out that in 1992, the NPP received only about 30% of the vote, whereas in 2024, they secured 41%. “I wouldn’t say this is the worst defeat by the NPP. In 1992, we had around 30 percent of the vote. This time, we had 41 percent. So, I disagree with those who say this was our worst performance,” he said, adding that while the party could have performed better, it must now focus on improving.

Donkor emphasized that the reset should involve all members of the party, from the grassroots to the highest levels. “We all need to reset and do the right things. We must listen more attentively and respond better to the needs of the people. At some point, we thought we had done enough for Ghanaians, but that was not the case,” he stated.

He also called for greater transparency within the party and the cessation of behind-the-scenes politics that could have contributed to the defeat. “There has to be transparency at all levels, and we must stop the behind-the-scenes maneuvering,” he added.

Addressing the premature apologies directed at Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for the NPP’s underperformance in the Ashanti Region, Donkor cautioned that it was too early for such gestures. “We need to tread cautiously. It’s too soon to be apologizing to Dr. Bawumia, even though we all let him down. First, we must do some soul-searching and reset for the better before any of these actions can take place,” he concluded.