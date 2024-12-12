NPP Communicator Felix Donkor Criticizes Party Executives in Ashanti Region Over Election Loss

Felix Donkor, a communicator for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region, has expressed concerns about the competence of the party’s regional executives, blaming them for the party’s significant defeat in the 2024 general elections.

In an interview on Ultimate FM’s “Cup of Tea” program, hosted by Julius Caesar Anadem, Donkor called for serious introspection within the NPP to understand the root causes of their loss. He identified unhealthy competition, internal divisions, and “divide-and-rule” tactics employed by some executives as key factors behind the apathy that affected voters in the region and beyond.

“Let me ask some of our executives a few questions today,” Donkor began. “Dennis Kwakwa, the former communications director in the Ashanti Region, how is the market today? Paul Yandoh, the current communications director, how is the market today? The arrogance of power was just too much. Their divide-and-rule leadership is partly to blame for our defeat,” he stated.

Donkor also spoke about the challenges he faced in engaging with party leaders, revealing that for over six years, he had been communicating for the party using his own resources, with no support from the regional executives. He noted that some leaders favored certain individuals and only worked with them, further widening divisions within the party.

“The lack of proper coordination cost us the power,” he concluded. “We must all blame ourselves for handing over power so easily to the NDC, who did not deserve it this time. We had the work to do, but we failed. I hope we learn from this.”

Donkor’s remarks highlight the growing dissatisfaction within the party over internal leadership struggles and the factors that contributed to the NPP’s defeat in the 2024 elections.