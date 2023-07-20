NPP Compiles New Register for Special Delegates’ Congress

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced its plans to compile a new register for the upcoming special delegates’ congress scheduled for August 26th.

According to Justin Kodua Frimpong Koduah, the General Secretary of the party, the need for a new register arises because some of the delegates have passed away.

The party aims to have the new register ready by the end of the week.

Frimpong Koduah stated, “We are currently in the final stages of the compilation process. The special electoral college will consist of no more than 1000 delegates, specifically between 900 and 1000.”

He further explained that the names of deceased founding members and past national officers need to be removed from the register. The party is working diligently to finalize the list for the special delegates’ election before the end of the week.

In a separate development, the national executive council of the NPP has issued a directive to all regional executives of the party to stop charging unapproved fees from parliamentary aspirants.

While acknowledging the good intentions behind such decisions, the statement signed by Frimpong Koduah emphasizes that only the national executive committee has the authority to issue directives regarding the conduct of elections within the party.

The NPP urges all regional executive committees to cease any directives related to the conduct of parliamentary primaries until they have been approved by the National Executive Committee in accordance with the Party’s constitution.