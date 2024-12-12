NPP Condemns Alleged Violence by NDC Supporters After 2024 Election Results

Justin Frimpong Kodua, the General Secretary of Ghana’s ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has condemned what he described as acts of vandalism, intimidation, and lawlessness allegedly committed by supporters of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) following the party’s victory in the 7 December 2024 general elections.

In a statement issued at the NPP headquarters in Accra on Wednesday, 11 December, Kodua warned that these actions pose a threat to Ghana’s democratic stability and called for an immediate end to the violence. He accused the NDC of orchestrating violent disruptions at collation centers, assaulting Electoral Commission (EC) officials, and forcibly declaring results in their favor.

Kodua provided specific examples, including an incident on 9 December, when NDC supporters allegedly stormed the EC’s regional office in Greater Accra. He claimed that the group locked the office, expelled security personnel, and disrupted the collation process in constituencies such as Okaikwei Central and Ablekuma North. Similar reports emerged from other areas, including Dome-Kwabenya, Tema Central, Ahafo Ano North, and Obuasi East, where EC officials and NPP candidates were allegedly assaulted or held at gunpoint to manipulate results.

“These violent actions jeopardize the integrity of our democracy and threaten to destabilize the country,” Kodua said, stressing that these actions risked inciting widespread unrest.

Kodua also accused NDC supporters of looting and destroying both state and private properties, including assets belonging to NPP parliamentary candidates. He described these acts as a return to the “dark days” of revolutionary impunity under the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC), the NDC’s ideological predecessor.

Despite the provocation, Kodua assured the public that the NPP would not retaliate, emphasizing the party’s commitment to peace and Ghana’s 32-year democratic tradition. “We have the support to respond, but we have chosen not to, for the sake of peace and democracy,” he said.

Kodua expressed disappointment in the Ghana Police Service, accusing it of failing to take decisive action against the violence. He claimed that police officers had been instructed to “stand down,” which, he argued, emboldened the perpetrators. “The inaction of the Police Service is deeply disappointing,” he added.

Although the NPP has resolved not to challenge the presidential election results declared by the EC, Kodua insisted that the party would not accept the manner in which the NDC allegedly declared victory in certain parliamentary constituencies. He called on the EC to overturn what he termed the “illegal declarations” of results made under duress in constituencies such as Dome-Kwabenya, Tema Central, and Obuasi East.

The NPP General Secretary also appealed to various stakeholders, including the National Peace Council, the Christian Council of Ghana, the Ghana Bar Association, and the international diplomatic community, to condemn the alleged actions of the NDC. He urged these groups to speak out in defense of Ghana’s democracy, warning that their silence in the face of the alleged violence was concerning.

Kodua concluded by reiterating the NPP’s commitment to democratic principles and called on the EC to act swiftly to preserve the will of the people as expressed in the December 7 elections. “Ghana’s democracy is under threat, but through collective action and adherence to the rule of law, we can safeguard our nation’s democratic integrity,” he said.