NPP Condemns Election Chaos in Kumasi

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Bernard Antwi Boasiako—known as Wontumi—has sharply condemned the violent disruptions that marred the Council of State elections in Kumasi on Tuesday, February 11.

According to his statement, thugs allegedly linked to the ruling National Democratic Congress were responsible for the chaos, an act he described as a direct attack on Ghana’s democratic principles.

Wontumi’s remarks were clear and unequivocal: “Such conduct is not only unacceptable but also undermines the country’s democratic principles,” he stated, emphasizing that when public officeholders suddenly turn lavish without accountability, it sends the wrong message to the citizenry. His call for a thorough investigation into the events underscores a broader demand for accountability and reform within the political process.

While acknowledging the longstanding challenges that often accompany high-stakes electoral events, Wontumi stressed that this incident is emblematic of a deeper issue in political culture. He urged all political actors, particularly members of the NDC, to uphold democratic values and engage in peaceful dialogue rather than resort to disruptive and violent tactics. His appeal is not just for an immediate investigation, but for a systemic change that would ensure such incidents are not repeated in the future.

The NPP leadership in the region reiterated their commitment to fostering a climate of peace and cooperation, arguing that only through respect and decorum can the nation’s democratic institutions truly thrive. This statement by Wontumi reflects growing concerns among opposition leaders that political violence and impunity, if left unchecked, could erode public trust in the electoral process and compromise the integrity of Ghana’s democratic framework.

In a political landscape already fraught with tension, the call for accountability resonates as a necessary reminder that democratic governance demands transparency and respect from all sides. Wontumi’s comments are a pointed critique of a system that seems to reward questionable conduct, highlighting the urgent need for reforms that not only penalize wrongdoers but also prevent such behavior in the first place.

Read Chairman Wontumi’s full statement below

Statement from the Office of the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP on the disruption of Council of State Elections by thugs affiliated to the NDC

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) firmly condemns the recent disruptions that occurred during the Ashanti Regional Council of State elections in Kumasi by some thugs affiliatd to the ruling National DemocraticBCongress(NDC). Such conduct is not only unacceptable but also undermines the country’s democratic principles.

It is important that we uphold respect, unity, and decorum during an important exercise such as the elections of Council of State representatives, as these are fundamental to the credibility and integrity of our system of governance.

The leadership of the NPP in the Ashanti Region encourages all Ghanaians, particularly members of the ruling National Democratic Congress to engage in constructive dialogue and to respect the democratic processes that determine our representatives.

We call for a thorough investigation into the events that transpired, ensuring that accountability is upheld and that such disruptions are not repeated in the future.

The NPP, as a party, remains committed to fostering an environment of peace and cooperation, and we urge all stakeholders, especially the NDC to exhibit same and work towards maintaining harmony within the political ecosystem.

Let us reaffirm our dedication to a democratic process that reflects the will of the people and strengthens our foundation as a beacon of democracy in Africa.

Thank you.

Bernard Antwi Boasiako

Chairman Wontumi

Ashanti Regional Chairman

New Patriotic Party (NPP)