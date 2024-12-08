NPP Condemns NDC Violence at Collation Centers, Calls for Swift Police Action

The General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Frimpong Kodua, has strongly condemned the alleged violent actions carried out by supporters of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) at various constituency collation centers during the 2024 general elections.

In an update to Ghanaians on Sunday, December 8, Kodua expressed the party’s concern over what he described as attempts by the NDC to manipulate the parliamentary election results in certain constituencies. He called on state authorities, particularly the Ghana Police Service, to take immediate action to safeguard the integrity of the electoral process.

Kodua highlighted several constituencies, including Domongo, Kpandai, Ablekuma North, Techiman North, Aowin, Obuasi East, Nsawam Adoagyiri, and Weija Gbawe, where violent incidents allegedly occurred. According to the NPP, data from these areas indicated that the NDC had lost the parliamentary seats to the NPP. However, NDC supporters, unwilling to accept the results, are reportedly trying to coerce Electoral Commission (EC) officials into altering the outcomes.

“The NPP has, with great concern, taken notice of the violent conduct of NDC thugs at some of the constituency collation centres. These attacks are deeply troubling and undermine the democratic process. We vehemently condemn these actions and serve notice that we shall resist every attempt to tamper with the results of the parliamentary elections in these constituencies,” Kodua stated.

He called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the Ghana Police Service to be vigilant and act swiftly to maintain law and order, stressing that the rights and safety of all citizens must be protected. He also warned against allowing intimidation and illegal activities to disrupt the electoral process.

“I urge the IGP and the Ghana Police Service to ensure that law and order prevail in these constituencies. The rights and safety of all citizens must be safeguarded. We must not allow illegal looting and intimidation of our citizens,” Kodua emphasized.

The NPP General Secretary also urged the leadership of the NDC to take responsibility for their supporters’ actions, calling on them to condemn the acts of violence at the collation centers.