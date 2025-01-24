NPP Condemns NDC’s Post-Election Violence

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has condemned the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for its alleged role in the post-election violence that resulted in the loss of over 11 lives in Obuasi.

Addressing a press conference at the party’s headquarters, Dr. Richard Ahiagbah, Director of Communications, accused the NDC leadership and President John Dramani Mahama of tacitly supporting the violence perpetrated by their members.

“The NDC resorted to violence immediately following the peaceful December 7th general elections, in which it won the presidential and legislative elections,” Dr. Ahiagbah stated. “The NPP conceded and congratulated President John Dramani Mahama, and the Nana Addo-Bawumia government cooperated with the President-elect’s team to supervise a historic transition on January 7th, 2025.”

Despite the NPP’s goodwill and support, Dr. Ahiagbah alleged that the NDC leadership and President Mahama have failed to caution their members against violent conduct. He cited several instances of attacks on government institutions, Electoral Commission offices, and police installations, which he claimed enjoyed the tacit support of the NDC leadership.

Dr. Ahiagbah called on the Ghana Police Service to conduct a thorough investigation into the violence and ensure justice is served expeditiously. He also warned against any backroom deals with the John Mahama Administration to shield anyone involved in the violence.

The NPP’s condemnation of the NDC’s alleged role in the post-election violence comes amid growing concerns about the culture of impunity in Ghanaian politics.

By Kingsley Asiedu