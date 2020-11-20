The Western Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Ndede Siah has expressed the confidence that the party has performed creditably well in the Region to secure the endorsement of the voters in the December 7 general elections.

He argued that looking at the statistics of the 2016 general elections, the party won convincingly in both the Parliamentary and Presidential elections in the Region and for that matter, he had no doubt that this year’s election would be any different.

He pointed out that though the NPP won 13 parliamentary seats out of the 17 seats in the Region, the party was poised to snatch two additional seats from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the upcoming elections to make it 15.

Speaking in an interview with the GNA, he said with the infrastructural developments undertaken in the Region, which were visible and creating impact among the electorates for the three years that the party had been in government, it was a clear indication that the people would vote for Nana Addo to do more for them.

According to him, though the party could not fulfill all promises made in the 2016 electioneering campaign, but majority of them have been fulfilled, adding that 1.2 million students were taken through the Free SHS Policy within the Region.

Mr Siah mentioned that the Government’s flagship programmes have been vigorously pursued in the Region like the 1D1F which had seen several factories in the Region with some starting from the scratch while others refurbished.

Among the 1D1F projects in the Region are Cassava Processing Factory, Gari Processing Factory, Ceramic Tiles Manufacturing, and Rubber Processing Factory among others.

On youth development and empowerment in the region and the nation at large, he indicated that moves were keenly pursued to give hope to the teeming youth and empower them to “think outside the box” to create their own businesses.

The Chairman said though the region had not benefited much from the entertainment sector, the next NPP administration would consider prioritising the sector.

He said the party had put a competent team to propagate the good will messages of the NPP and expressed the hope that they would deliver to expectation.

However, he urged the party stalwarts to do hard work and not to be complacent in thinking that the election was a done deal and embark on door-to-door campaigns.