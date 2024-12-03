NPP Confident of Retaining Parliamentary Seats in Takoradi, Projects Strong Regional Performance

Justice Acquah, the Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for Takoradi Constituency, expressed strong confidence that the party will retain all its parliamentary seats in the Sekondi-Takoradi and Effia-Kwesimintsim areas in the upcoming elections.

He further projected that the NPP will increase its parliamentary presence, capturing 14 out of the 17 seats in the Western Region.

Acquah’s optimism stems from what he described as “unprecedented development” under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia. He pointed to several major infrastructure and healthcare projects as key indicators of the party’s achievements.

“The Effia-Nkwanta Hospital is being upgraded to a teaching hospital, and there has been a significant increase in health facilities across the constituencies,” Acquah noted. “A healthy population is key to productivity, and even areas where the NPP didn’t win have benefited from these developments.”

He also highlighted the party’s investments in road infrastructure, including crucial projects like the Market Circle, the Interchange, and the Port Expansion, which he said will enhance financial stability and facilitate trade across the region.

Acquah added that Saturday’s elections will serve as a moment of thanksgiving for the people of Ghana, allowing them to show their appreciation for the NPP’s efforts. He rejected suggestions that seats in the Wassa East, Jomoro, Prestea-Huni Valley, and Ellembelle constituencies were out of reach, insisting that the NPP was well-positioned to win them.

In Prestea-Huni Valley, Acquah noted that the party won the presidential election, citing the previous parliamentary loss to a “skirt and blouse” voting pattern, which he believes has now been corrected. He expressed confidence that the NPP will also win Jomoro, saying, “Has there even been a two-term MP there before? The dynamics favor us this time.”

Concluding his remarks, Acquah emphasized that the work of the NPP is far from over, and he is convinced Ghanaians will vote to retain the party and continue the progress it has made.