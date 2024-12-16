NPP Confident of Winning 12 Parliamentary Seats as Election Result Delays Persist

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has expressed strong confidence in securing 12 parliamentary constituencies following the December 2024 elections, despite ongoing delays in the collation and declaration of results.

The constituencies in question include Ablekuma North, Okaikwei Central, Tema Central, Dome Kwabenya, Ahafo Ano North, Obuasi East, Ahafo Ano South West, Akwatia, Suhum, Fanteakwa North, Nsawam-Adoagyiri, and Techiman South. Speaking at a press conference on Monday, December 16, 2024, Peter Mac Manu, the NPP’s former national chairman, called on the Electoral Commission (EC) to expedite the result collation process, ensuring the democratic will of the electorate is swiftly and accurately reflected.

Mac Manu emphasized the importance of a peaceful and secure environment for the final stages of vote tallying, urging the National Election Security Taskforce to step in. He also urged the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to prevent any further disruption by urging their supporters to act responsibly.

The NPP’s confidence in these results is backed by polling station data, particularly official pink sheets submitted after the election. “Our data confirms that our candidates won in these constituencies,” Mac Manu said.

The NPP also appealed to the EC and other political stakeholders to respect the voters’ expressed will and take swift action to ensure stability. The ruling party further criticized the NDC for alleged interference in the vote collation process, which it claims has contributed to delays in some constituencies.

As tensions continue over the results, the NPP’s appeal underscores the importance of ensuring a smooth and transparent resolution in the aftermath of a highly contested election.