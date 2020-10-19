The New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Sunday confirmed Mrs Ophelia Hayford, the Wife of the Slain Member of Parliament (MP), as the Parliamentary Candidate Mrs Ophelia Hayford for the Mfantseman Constituency in the December polls.

The decision was taken by the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) in line with Article 12 of the NPP Constitution.

In a Press Statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, Mr John Boadu, the General Secretary, said the decision to settle on Mrs Hayford as a replacement for her late husband was taken after extensive consultations with stakeholders, including the constituents of Mfantseman.

“Mrs Hayford has been a strong pillar in the political life of her late husband, and certainly, her selection as his replacement can only be a step in the right direction,” he added.

The GS said the party had officially notified the Electoral Commission (EC) of the sad development and requested for a 10-day extension of the nomination period in line with Section 13(4) of C.I. 127 within which period, the party shall file Mrs Hayford as its PC for the Constituency.

“The party will equally do so to be able to file a new candidate for Yapei-Kusawgu constituency following the death of Mr Abu Kamara, who sadly lost his life with two others in a fatal accident on Friday, October 16, 2020,” he noted.

Mr Ekow Kwansah Hayford, who was the party’s PC for the Mfantseman Constituency was killed by some gunmen on Friday, October 9, 2020, while returning from a campaign tour.