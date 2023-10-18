NPP Constituency Chairmen In Ashanti Region Raise Early Red Flags Over Voting Centers

Tuesday, 17th October, 2023

From: The Constituency Chairmen of the New Patriotic Party in the Ashanti Region

To: Mr. Bernard Antwi – Boasiako,

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party

Dear Sir,

PETITION AGAINST THE CHOICE OF VENUES FOR THE NATIONAL DELEGATES CONFERENCE

On behalf of constituency chairmen in Ashanti, l write this petition in protest to the communique from the Presidential Elections Committee detailing the respective venues for the elections during the November 4th National Delegates Conference across the country.

We find that decision highly inappropriate, and for that matter call on you, our immediate superior in the party, and the others who belong to the upper echelons of our party, to intervene and have the Elections Committee reconsider its decision, as it will create grave inconveniences to delegates.

We believe that, after delegates traveling very far from their various communities and hinterlands to the voting centres, they should be hosted at venues assured of comfort.

This is a delegates’ election, and not a “national” election, and for that matter, we believe we have the right to insist on measures that would be in the best interest of the various stakeholders, particularly the delegates.

As constituency chairmen in the Ashanti Region, we strongly think the Regional Leadership of the party has no hand in this decision, otherwise we would have been consulted.

We find it rather unfortunate for the Presidential Elections Committee to have disregarded the views of constituency chairmen prior taking the decision on voting venues in our respective constituencies.

Failure to cooperate with us may portend ill consequences during the national delegates conference, and the national secretary to be blamed.

Counting on your cooperation.

Kind regards,

Dominic Bosompem

Odotobiri Chairman

Cc: The President of the Republic of Ghana

The Chief of Staff

The National Executives Committee

