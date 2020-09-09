New Patriotic Party Constituency Executives in Abuakwa South have descended heavily on former President John Mahama to swiftly retract and render an unconditional apology for the comment being made on his official Facebook page.

Below is the full statement

NPP Constituency Executives in Abuakwa South demand immediate retraction and apology of the post made by the former President John Mahama on his official Facebook page*

It is unfortunate that a man who by status, deserves to be accorded the recognition of a statesmanship, has reduced his thoughts and personality to a tribal bigotry.

Former President John Mahama has developed extreme hatred for the people of Akyem so much that he could tag the entire tribe as “sakawa people”.This is pathetic and must be condemned by all and sundry.

Abuakwa South Constituency condemn such comment by the John Mahama and as a matter of urgency demand an unconditional apology to the very good people of Akyem.

The political history of Ghana cannot be recounted without the contribution of the people of Akyem. Efforts made by Edward Akuffo Addo, William Ofori-Atta and J.B Danquah in attaining independence for Ghana cannot be overemphasized.

It is imperative for John Mahama to know that the first black ruler in sub-Sahara Africa to acquire the title *Sir* was Akyem ( Sir Nana Ofori Atta 1). The question is. How can the descendants of someone who was globally known and contributed towards the projection of Ghana, be labelled by the Ex President as *Sakawa Boys and Mafia?*

Ex President Mahama and the NDC have made it a ritual to constantly attack and insult Akyems without the slightest provocation. In 2015, John Mahama described *Kibi* thus the traditional capital of Akyem as *Galamsay Headquarters*

The Former Eastern Regional NDC Communication officer, Baba Jamal also described Akyems as ungrateful witches if they decide not to vote for John Mahama in February 2016. Additionally, the Ashanti Regional Secretary of the NDC, Kwame Du said “had it not been the NDC, Okyenhene and his people would have been drinking with animals”.

Then again, Bismark Tawiah Boateng former NDC chairman and Haruna Appau used unprintable words on His Royal Majesty Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin 1 which as a matter of decency cannot be re-echoed.

So what at all have the Akyem descendants done to deserve such attacks and insults from the John Mahama and his disciples?

It is an undeniable fact that Akyem descendants are loving and peaceful.

We urgently call on the former President to render an unqualified apology to the Akyems and pull down his ethnocentric comment from his social media platforms.

Issued by:

Nana Kwasi Bediatuo

(NPP Communication Director)