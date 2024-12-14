NPP Defeat in 2024 Elections Attributed to Leadership Failures, Say Party Members

A significant loss by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the December 2024 elections has been attributed to internal leadership issues, particularly the conduct of former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta and the influence of outgoing President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Speaking on TV3’s Key Points on Saturday, December 14, Andy Kwame Appiah Kubi, the outgoing Member of Parliament for Asante Akim North, criticized Ofori-Atta for becoming too powerful within the party. He claimed that Ofori-Atta’s leadership style made him more influential than both President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia. Appiah Kubi noted that the former Finance Minister’s “pompous” attitude alienated many party members, and his refusal to engage with MPs seeking assistance for development projects contributed to growing dissatisfaction within the ranks of the NPP.

“Former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta grew too pompous. He was more powerful than the President and the Vice President, and that was why we wanted him out,” Appiah Kubi stated. The MP’s comments echoed widespread frustrations within the party, particularly when the economic situation worsened and constituents voiced their anger over rising living costs.

Appiah Kubi also shared that despite calls from over 90 MPs for Ofori-Atta’s removal, President Akufo-Addo did not take action, leading to further resentment within the party. He accused other ministers of arrogance, noting that many refused to return calls from MPs who sought assistance for their constituencies.

Meanwhile, Professor Ransford Gyampo, a political science lecturer at the University of Ghana, also weighed in on the NPP’s electoral defeat, attributing the party’s poor performance to the overbearing influence of President Akufo-Addo and his loyalists. Gyampo called for a complete overhaul of the party’s leadership, urging key stakeholders to “rescue” the NPP from the “claws” of Akufo-Addo and the current executives.

Gyampo warned that the party faced the risk of further disintegration unless it reconnected with its foundational values. He emphasized the need for a strong opposition to hold the incoming government accountable, and urged the party to kick out the current leadership to restore its relevance in Ghanaian politics.

“The party risks disintegrating if people do not come together to take the party from the claws of Akufo-Addo and his remnants, kick all the executives of the NPP, and let the party restore its own tradition,” Gyampo stated.

Both Appiah Kubi and Gyampo’s comments underscore deep-rooted frustrations within the NPP, calling for urgent reforms to restore the party’s credibility and unity after its historic electoral defeat.