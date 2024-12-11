NPP Defends Afenyo-Markin Amid Allegations from NDC’s Gabriella Tetteh

Following Alexander Afenyo-Markin’s decisive victory over the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Effutu constituency, party officials have been accused of spreading false claims to incite chaos.

Gabriella Tetteh, a prominent member of the NDC, has become the latest to level serious allegations against the Effutu legislator, claiming that Afenyo-Markin’s supporters violently attacked and kidnapped the NDC Vice Chairman in the area.

Tetteh’s accusations have been met with strong rebuttals. Godwin Kusi (Lazio), an executive member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Effutu, vehemently denied the allegations, calling them “completely false.” He emphasized that no one connected to Afenyo-Markin was involved in any violent acts, let alone kidnapping. Kusi further challenged Tetteh to provide evidence of her claims and report them to the police.

“If Gabriella Tetteh has any evidence to support her allegations, she should take it to the police and the appropriate security agencies,” Kusi said. “She has failed to even name the vice chairman she claims was kidnapped, yet this individual has been seen freely walking around Effutu.”

Kusi accused Tetteh of fabricating stories in an effort to provoke unrest and discredit Afenyo-Markin. He suggested that her goal was to incite NDC supporters to engage in violent protests, particularly targeting the MP’s residence.

“The public should dismiss these baseless allegations from Gabriella and the NDC,” Kusi continued. “If she truly has proof, she should not resort to social media but take it directly to the police, where it belongs.”