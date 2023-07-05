NPP Delegates Dismiss Alan’s Proposal To Pay Executives Salaries, SSNIT Contributions

Some delegates of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) have overwhelmingly rejected a proposal put forth by Alan Kyerematen, forerunner in the NPP presidential race and former Minister of Trade and Industry, to provide salaries and Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) contributions for NPP executives.

The announcement came during his campaign tour to the Ablekuma East, North and Central constituencies in the Greater Accra Region.

Alan announced that national executives of the party, would be paid salaries and also enjoy social security benefits, when given the nod to lead the NPP and subsequently, become President of Ghana.

Response

However, delegates in these constituencies, who spoke on anonymity, raised several concerns and objections, arguing that paying salaries to party executives and making SSNIT contributions could undermine the grassroots nature of the party and foster a culture of entitlement.

The delegates from the Ayawaso East, North, and Central constituencies, felt that his speech lacked inspiring policies that would convince them to vote for him in the 2023 NPP primaries elections.

They also stressed the importance of maintaining a system where leaders are accountable and connected to the grassroots and introducing financial incentives could create a disconnect within the party.

Despite their respect for Kyeremateng, many delegates concluded that his speech did not convince them to vote for him.

One delegate expressed fears that such a move might prioritize personal financial gains over the party’s core principles, stressing that he is disappointed and unconvinced with Alan’s message.

He stated, “We believe that serving the party should be a voluntary act driven by passion and commitment, rather than a means for personal financial gain. Introducing salaries and SSNIT contributions might attract individuals who are more interested in their own welfare rather than working tirelessly for the betterment of the party and the country”.

Similarly, another delegate emphasised the importance of maintaining a system where leaders within the NPP remain accountable and connected to the grassroots. “Our party has always thrived on the support and dedication of its members. By providing financial incentives, we might create a disconnect between the leadership and the ordinary party members, which could undermine the party’s grassroots structure,” the delegate stressed.