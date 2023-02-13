NPP delegates elect new executives in Jomoro

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates in Jomoro have elected new constituency executives to steer affairs of the party.

More than 1,025 delegates from 215 polling stations in Jomoro took part in the election.

Jomoro Constituency executive election was put on hold, following clashes and disturbances which characterised previous elections.

Mr Matthew Anunveah Ndah polled 435 of the valid votes cast to win the chairmanship position, beating Mr Eric Muah, who had 168 votes in an election conducted and supervised by the Jomoro Municipal Electoral Commission officer, Mr Samuel Mensah.

Mr Joseph Armah bagged 397 votes to win the first Vice-Chairman slot.

Mr. Cyprus Kwame Wilson secured 395 votes to beat the incumbent Mr.Ateiku Kofi Jackson with 328 and two other contestants as second Vice-Chairman.

Mr. Moses Andoh obtained 485 votes to emerge the Constituency Secretary, beating three other contestants.

Mr. Augustine Kwasi Nwolley got 433 to win the Organiser slot against three other contestants.

Madam Issifu Tasala secured 657 to be the new Women’s Organiser as the incumbent did not contest.

The Youth Organiser went to Mr.Annor Kwaw Patrick with 457 votes to beat two contestants, while Madam Sabina Mensah Fordjor beat two other contestants to grab the post of Treasurer with 453 votes.

A deputy national Organiser of the NPP, Mr. Joseph Kwayoja admonished the executives to protect the integrity of the party to elect leaders who would lead the party into victory in the 2024 general elections.

He advised the NPP faithfuls in Jomoro to iron out their differences and unite to make the party more attractive to the electorate.

The Western Regional Chairman of the NPP Mr. Ndede Siah, said the party was nobody’s property and encouraged the executives to exercise their will without fear or favour.

He expressed hope that with the current leadership, the party must move all out to work extra harder to re-capture the Parliamentary seat in 2024.

In a victory speech, the newly elected Chairman, Mr Matthew Ndah pledged to work together with the constituency executives to get more votes to win back the Jomoro seat.

He asked all members of the party to iron out their differences and foster unity to break the eight and retain the NPP in power.

Jomoro NPP Constituency elections had been marred over the period with violent clashes, putting the elections on hold.

The peaceful conduct of the election brought many party supporters and delegates to their feet amid singing and dancing.