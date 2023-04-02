NPP Delegates will make Bawumia their flagbearer – Former MP

Former Member of Parliament(MP) for the Bantama constituency Dr. Henry Kwabena Kokofu has disclosed that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will be made the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) and will subsequently move on to become the President of Ghana.

He acknowledges that all other persons who have shown interest in contesting for the position are people of high repute but the Vice President stands tall among them.

“Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will be made the flagbearer of the NPP. After that he will move on to become the President of Ghana,” he said on Accra-based OKAY FM

Dr. Kokofu indicated that the race for Presidency in 2024 is an enormous task which will need someone with tact and experience to sail through and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is the one who possesses those qualities to beat the tide.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is one of two leading contenders in the flagbearership contest of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP). He faces fierce competition from Former Minister of Trade and Industry Alan Kyeremanten.

Earlier this week, a group calling itself Bawumia Must Win (BMW) officially outdoored itself and declared Dr Bawumia the best to lead the NPP.

Speaking at the official launch of the group at the GNAT Hall in Accra, Spokesperson of the group, Gyasi Boako declared Dr Bawumia is the best candidate for the flagbearer position with the requisite credibility and qualifications to lead the NPP to victory next year.

“Dr Mahamudu Bawumia embodies humility, hard work, perseverance, selflessness, pragmatism, incorruptibility, commitment, peace and unity. He is the hope for the future of this country. Mr Chairman, it is not for nothing that distinguished personalities in politics, academia, clergy, civil society groups, professional bodies and people from all walks of life are yearning for Dr Bawumia to be next flagbearer and President of Ghana. He is the best bet for the NPP and Ghana as a whole.

At the risk of sounding repetitive, we are gathered here today to launch BMW for the simple reason that all of us gathered here today strongly believe that His Excellency Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is the man with the magic wand to break the eight year political cycle that successive governments since 1992 have succumbed to.

Ladies and gentlemen, our vision and mission is very simple: to see Dr Mahamudu Bawumia become the flagbearer of NPP and next President of Ghana after President Akufo-Addo,” the spokesperson of the movement stressed.