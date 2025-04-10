NPP Demands Independent Inquiry into Alleged Aircraft and Cargo Scandal

The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Frimpong Kodua, has called for the establishment of an independent Commission of Inquiry to investigate allegations of irregular aircraft operations and illicit cargo movements at Ghana’s airports.

The demand follows recent claims involving suspicious air traffic and alleged complicity by state officials.

The controversy was further inflamed after National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) operatives reportedly attempted to arrest Reverend Ntim Fordjour, Member of Parliament for Assin South and Ranking Member on Parliament’s Interior and Defence Committee. Rev. Fordjour had earlier raised concerns about covert aircraft movements and suspicious cargo transfers, suggesting possible lapses in security oversight.

Speaking on AsaasePa 107.3’s Atumpan programme on April 9, Mr Kodua challenged the transparency of official communications and accused the Minister of State for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, of politicising the issue.

“We are pushing for an independent Commission of Inquiry. That is the only way the truth will come out,” Mr Kodua stated. “We don’t trust the information from the government, especially being churned out by Kwakye Ofosu.”

He further argued that the current pressure on national security institutions requires a non-partisan approach to the matter. “The security agencies are [also] overstretched with the issue, and so the time has come to shun the partisanship and deal with it as a national issue,” he added.

To date, the Office of the President has not formally responded to the NPP’s request for an inquiry. Felix Kwakye Ofosu, who has been at the center of the controversy, has dismissed the allegations as lacking substance.

The attempted arrest of Rev. Fordjour has provoked criticism from opposition lawmakers who view the move as an attempt to silence dissent rather than a legitimate investigative procedure.

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has called for the dismissal of Mr Kwakye Ofosu, accusing him of undermining President John Mahama’s authority. Referring to recent allegations related to illicit drug trafficking, Mr Afenyo-Markin criticized Kwakye Ofosu’s public stance and praised the president’s initial response.

“In fact, I even applaud the president. The President quickly responded by saying that there should be a collaborative investigation. Then all of a sudden, the spokesperson to the president, who is throwing his weight about… he must be sacked. He is undermining the position of the president,” he said.

As calls for clarity grow louder, the situation continues to spark concern over transparency, security protocols, and the handling of politically sensitive allegations in Ghana’s aviation and governance systems.