NPP Demands Sedinam Tamakloe’s Prosecution to Prove NDC’s Anti-Corruption Credibility

In a candid interview on United Television’s Afia Pokua program, Ernest Owusu Bempah, the Deputy Communication Director for the opposition New Patriotic Party, called on the Operation Recover All Loot Team to focus on retrieving assets tied to Sedinam Tamakloe—a former MASLOC boss convicted of causing financial loss to the state.

Bempah argued that if the ruling National Democratic Congress truly intends to fight corruption, then bringing Tamakloe back to Ghana and prosecuting her should be their first priority.

Bempah was unequivocal in his assessment, stating that the NDC government has undermined its moral authority by discontinuing corruption-related cases against its own party members. “You cannot simply drop all charges against those in your favor and then claim you’re cracking down on corruption,” he said. “If the NDC wants us to take its anti-corruption efforts seriously, they must go after Sedinam Tamakloe, who has already been convicted by a competent court. Only then will their fight against corruption have any real credibility.”

The opposition figure underscored a broader issue that has long plagued Ghana’s legal and political landscape—a selective approach to justice that seems to favor political expediency over genuine accountability. Bempah’s remarks come amid growing public skepticism regarding the handling of corruption cases by the NDC, particularly when significant cases are stalled or quietly dropped while new allegations emerge against figures in previous administrations.

Critics of the government’s record argue that real reform in the fight against corruption can only occur if all individuals, regardless of political affiliation, are held accountable. Bempah’s call to action reflects this sentiment, emphasizing that only a consistent and unbiased application of the law can restore public confidence. With widespread concerns about selective prosecutions and the potential for future nolle prosequi filings if the political winds change, his comments add urgency to the debate on how best to depoliticize corruption investigations.

As the controversy unfolds, many observers note that the case of Sedinam Tamakloe has become a litmus test for Ghana’s commitment to upholding the rule of law. The demand to bring her to justice is seen not only as a necessary step toward accountability but also as a measure to ensure that the government’s fight against corruption is both genuine and sustainable. The coming months will reveal whether the authorities are willing to take decisive action, setting a precedent that could either strengthen or further erode public trust in the nation’s institutions.