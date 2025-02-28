NPP Dismisses Mahama’s Economic Strategy as ‘Empty Talk’ Ahead of National Dialogue

Tensions flared in Ghana’s political arena this week as President John Mahama’s State of the Nation Address (SONA) faced sharp criticism from opposition leaders, who accused his administration of prioritizing rhetoric over actionable solutions to revive the economy.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) escalated its attacks, with Communications Director Richard Ahiagbah declaring that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) “will make the management of the economy only about talking,” citing what he called a track record of unfulfilled promises.

“We know them—they won’t do anything. They’re just talking,” Ahiagbah told Joy News, dismissing Mahama’s pledges to tackle youth unemployment and stabilize the economy. “His past record shows he can’t manage the economy well.” The remarks reflect deepening partisan divides as Ghana prepares for a high-stakes National Economic Dialogue next week, aimed at addressing mounting fiscal challenges.

Mahama’s address, delivered Thursday to a divided Parliament, framed youth unemployment as the nation’s “biggest security threat,” linking joblessness to rising despair and frustration among young Ghanaians. To address the crisis, he announced the creation of a Ministry of Youth Development, tasked with designing targeted interventions. “This [unemployment] poses a major risk to our country and requires urgent attention,” he said, though critics questioned the feasibility of the plan without concrete funding or policy details.

The president’s call for unity faced immediate pushback. Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin dismissed the speech as a rehash of “familiar stories” and “lamentations,” urging Mahama to focus on governance over grievances. “If the president has any concerns, his duty is to fix them,” Afenyo-Markin said, signaling skepticism about the administration’s ability to deliver results ahead of the 2025 dialogue.

Scheduled for March 3–4 in Accra, the National Economic Dialogue has emerged as a litmus test for Mahama’s pledge to foster bipartisan collaboration. The forum, themed “Resetting Ghana: Building the Economy We Want Together,” aims to unite stakeholders from civil society, academia, and the private sector to draft solutions to Ghana’s debt crisis, currency volatility, and sluggish growth. However, memories of the NPP’s boycott of the 2014 Senchi Forum—a similar initiative under Mahama’s previous term—loom large, with the president appealing to opponents to “build the Ghana we all want” through engagement rather than obstruction.

Political analysts warn that the dialogue’s success hinges on transcending partisan gridlock. While Mahama’s team has framed it as a fulfillment of campaign promises to democratize economic policymaking, the NPP’s combative rhetoric suggests a rocky path ahead. “This isn’t just about economics—it’s about trust,” said Accra-based Nana Asante. “After years of reciprocal blame between the NDC and NPP, voters are tired of talk. They want proof that either side can turn plans into progress.”

For now, Ghana’s economic trajectory remains uncertain. With the cedi’s value languishing, reserves under scrutiny, and youth unemployment at record highs, the pressure is on Mahama to demonstrate that his administration can bridge the gap between ambition and execution. As the nation braces for next week’s forum, one question dominates public discourse: Will this dialogue mark a new chapter of cooperation, or simply echo the political theater of the past?