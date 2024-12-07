NPP Eastern Regional Chairman Accuses Opposition of Intimidation in Key Constituencies

The Eastern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Jeff Konadu Addo, has alleged that some of the party’s members in certain constituencies are facing intimidation from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In an interview with JoyNews, Konadu Addo stated that the NPP is actively monitoring the situation and taking steps to ensure that the election remains free and fair.

“We have received reports of pockets of intimidation from the NDC side, but we are putting measures in place to address these issues,” he said. He further emphasized that the NPP would not allow the opposition to disrupt the democratic process in the Eastern Region.

Konadu Addo also called on security personnel to ensure that voters are protected from any form of intimidation, allowing them to cast their ballots without fear or obstruction.