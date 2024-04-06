NPP Ejisu Parliamentary Race: Abronye Sings For Portia

Lawyer Portia Acheampong Abronye’s recent meeting with the delegates of the Ejisu Constituency marked a significant turning point in her campaign journey. Her impassioned appeal and unwavering commitment to the welfare of the constituency struck a chord with the delegates, eliciting a surge of momentum that has propelled her candidacy to the forefront of the race.

As she stood before the delegates, Lawyer Portia Acheampong Abronye radiated confidence and determination, exuding the qualities of a true leader ready to take on the challenges ahead. With a compelling vision for the future of Ejisu Constituency, she articulated her plans to build upon the legacy of the late John Kuma, whose dedication to serving the people left an indelible mark on the community.

Throughout her campaign, Lawyer Portia Acheampong Abronye has demonstrated a deep understanding of the needs and aspirations of the constituents. Her commitment to addressing key issues such as healthcare, education, and delegate welfare has resonated strongly with the delegates, who see her as a champion for their interests.

Beyond her platform, it is Lawyer Portia Acheampong Abronye’s genuine connection to the people that have endeared her to the delegates. Her willingness to listen, empathize, and engage with community members on a personal level has fostered a sense of trust and camaraderie, laying the foundation for a strong and enduring relationship.

With each passing day, support for Lawyer Portia Acheampong Abronye’s candidacy continues to grow, fueled by the belief that she possesses the qualities and capabilities needed to lead the Ejisu Constituency with integrity and distinction. Her candidacy has become a beacon of hope for constituents, inspiring confidence in a brighter future for their community.

As the Primaries approach, all eyes are on Lawyer Portia Acheampong Abronye as she prepares to embark on the next phase of her journey. With the unwavering support of the delegates and the backing of the NPP, she stands ready to step into the formidable shoes of her predecessor and continue his legacy of service to the people of Ejisu Constituency.

Mr. Kwame Baffoe Abronye, the Bono Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), who is coordinating Lawyer Portia’s Campaign passionately appealed to the delegates to entrust Lawyer Portia with the opportunity to not only continue but also enhance the impactful work of late John Kuma for their constituency.

Kwame Baffoe Abronye emphasized that Lawyer Portia possesses the exceptional qualities and capabilities required to effectively lead the constituency. He expressed his unwavering confidence in her ability to provide exemplary leadership in the realm of politics.

Chairman Abronye further highlighted that Lawyer Portia has consistently been a source of inspiration and strength in his political journey. He attested to her unwavering support, citing numerous instances where she has uplifted his spirits and encouraged him to persevere for the betterment of the party. He also underscored her invaluable contributions to the party behind the scenes, emphasizing her instrumental role in providing selfless service and encouragement.

Lawyer Portia is vying for the prestigious Ejisu Parliamentary seat following the unfortunate passing of John Kuma, the area’s Member of Parliament. She has already submitted her nomination forms to the election Committee signalling her strong commitment to serving the constituency.

Notably, Lawyer Portia is a distinguished Barrister and Solicitor at the Supreme Court of Ghana. Her roots trace back to Ejisu in the Ashanti Region of the Republic of Ghana, with her father originating from Fumesua and her mother holding a prominent position as a market queen in Ejisu. Additionally, she hails from the Royal Family of Ejisu, further underscoring her deep connection to the Ejisu constituency.

Chairman Abronye said Lawyer Portia’s commitment to serving the constituency and advancing its interests is unwavering, and her candidacy represents a significant opportunity for continued progress and development within the Ejisu constituency.