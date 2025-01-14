NPP Elders Express Concerns Over Premature Campaigning Amid Electoral Defeat Recovery Efforts

The National Council of Elders of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has voiced concerns over ongoing campaign activities by party executives, members, and supporters, urging them to refocus on the party’s immediate priorities following its disappointing performance in the 2024 elections.

In a statement, the elders cautioned that the push to promote individuals vying for various positions within the party was detracting from the NPP’s need to understand the root causes of its electoral defeat. “At this pivotal juncture, the NPP must concentrate on understanding the factors behind its electoral defeat and developing strategies to bounce back stronger,” the statement read.

In response to the current situation, the elders have established an Election Review Committee, led by Professor Mike Oquaye, to guide the party through this critical period. Over the next three months, the committee will engage with party members, stakeholders, and the public to gather insights and propose actionable recommendations for the party’s future. A comprehensive report will be presented upon the committee’s completion of its work.

The council reminded party members that this is a time for introspection, reflection, and unity. They stressed the importance of avoiding internal rivalries or premature campaigns as the NPP works toward a thorough analysis of its performance and the necessary steps for recovery.