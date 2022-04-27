NPP elections: Western Regional Secretary hopeful calls for unity

Mr Charles Cobbina, a Western Regional Secretary hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has advised delegates in the region not to be hostile to candidates they do not support.

Rather, he encouraged them to receive all candidates contesting for various positions in the upcoming constituency, regional and national executive elections with open arms for a peaceful process.

He stressed that the well-being of the grassroots must be pre-conditioned when rallying behind a candidate and that it was paramount for members to ensure that the right candidates were voted into office.

Mr Cobbina who was speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Takoradi also advised the delegates to elect committed members to serve the party.

He stated for instance that members who patiently served the party and remained humbled would surely be rewarded and recognized by the party’s rank and file.

He also admonished the delegates to watch out for those who have conducted themselves well and vote for them to bring success to the party.

“We should know how to speak to the elderly people in the party and know the right persons to make our complaints to when there are issues. That is the culture of the party”, he stated.

“Politics may seem to have many shades; however, we cannot taint what we desire to protect. People can have ‘no’ as an opinion, but we have ‘all’ it takes to make it ‘yes’ as a political party. Our hard work is keen, but our smartness is the ultimate”, he added.

Mr Cobbina who is affectionately called “Kempes” reiterated his desire to promote inclusiveness when elected and added that breaking the eight-year jinx was utterly possible when the party remained united.