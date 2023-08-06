NPP Emphasizes Communications Skills as Key to Winning 2024 Elections

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has underlined the significance of comprehensive communication skills, in their bid to secure victory in 2024 election, Mr. Richard Ahiagbah, the National Communications Director of the party, delivered this message during the Maiden Bono Regional Organizers’ Forum and workshop held at the Center for National Culture in Sunyani over he weekend.

Ahiagbah urged party executives and members to recognize the critical role that effective communication strategies play in dispelling propaganda and presenting accurate information to the public.

He pointed the elements of successful communication, including active listening, deliberate attention to delivery, and the ability to inform and inspire audiences.

The National Communications Director stressed that the party’s success hinges on its ability to dominate discussions across various platforms, such as the airwaves, offices, markets, and public gatherings.

He advocated for close collaboration between the party’s central organization and the communications departments in different constituencies to effectively convey the party’s policies and achievements to the grassroots.

“In order to be a truly effective organizer,” Ahiagbah stated, “one must possess robust communication skills to artfully convey the essence of their message.”

He emphasized that clear articulation and persuasive messaging are essential components of successful outreach.

The brain behind the project, National Organizer Henry Nana Boakye, initiated this coordinated effort at the national level to ensure seamless teamwork within the party leading up to the 2024 general elections.

Ahiagbah also encouraged party executives and spokespersons to go beyond surface-level discussions and engage with the public by showcasing tangible projects that impact the lives of citizens.

“Instead of merely mentioning projects,” he urged, “discuss their effects on people’s lives to help listeners appreciate their value.”

“Only through dignified and evidence-based arguments can we overcome any form of propaganda,” Ahiagbah emphasized.

The event drew participation from all twelve constituencies in the Bono Region, including Municipal and District Chief Executives, as well as Members of Parliament.

As the NPP prepares for the 2024 elections, the spotlight on communication skills underscores the party’s commitment to reaching voters effectively and securing a successful outcome.