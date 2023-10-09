NPP endorses Kwasi Afrifa as Parliamentary candidate for Wassa Amenfi West

Delegates in the Wassa Amenfi West Constituency on Sunday, October 8, acclaimed Hon Ignatius Kwasi Afrifa as the Parliamentary candidate for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of the 2024 December 7 elections.

The event, which took place at the Forest Club in Samreboi, was heavily attended by Regional and Constituency executives, electoral area coordinators, polling station executives and Tescon members from the Asankrangua Nursing and Midwifery Training college.

Before his acclamation, Lincoln Essah who was in the contest with him but pulled out and unanimously gave his support and blessings to him, the Electoral Commission officials who performed the acclamation explained that the exercise had the fullest mandate of the constitutional instrument CI 127 which stipulates that if by the close of nomination filing and only one candidate filed then the latter technically and legally becomes the Parliamentary candidate.

Speaking to journalists in his acceptance speech, Hon Kwasi Afrifa, who is also the Managing Director (MD) for Hass Logistics Ghana, said his popular acclama­tion showed the love of stalwarts and the rank and file of the party toward his candidature.

According to him, going into the election with such a resounding support from all quarters spoke volume of his distinguished personality and unflinching com­mitment towards revitalising and maximising the electoral fortunes of the party in the Wassa Amenfi West Constituency, he hinted.

He further expressed gratitude to all the delegates, functionaries and the rank and file of the par­ty for reposing confidence in him, stating that with the unity of purpose exhibited, coupled with the unconditional love for his candidature, “better days are ahead with Kwasi Afrifa in the lead as Parliamentary candidate for Amenfi West, i shall pilot the ship to a safe dockyard with joy for the NPP in 2024 Parliamentary and Presidential elections, he added.

Kwasi Afrifa indicated that he was battle ready to unseat the incumbent Member of Parlia­ment (MP) for the constituency, Eric Afful , saying, “the people of Amenfi West want a pragmatic, visionary, matured, outspoken and educated personality with a resilient profile to lobby, facilitate and bring massive infrastructural development to Amenfi West.

The Western Regional Secretary of the NPP, Okatakyie Amankwah Afrifa in his address, told party support­ers that winning elections would always come with daunting cir­cumstances, and the performance of the party at the forthcoming 2024 presidential and parliamen­tary polls would not be a stroke of luck, but a dint of hard work, endurance and collective efforts. He called on all to eschew every form of indifferences and offer Hon Afrifa the needed support to win the seat for the NPP.

Mr. Francis Ndede Siah, Western Regional Chairman of NPP urged the members to close their ranks, prioritise unity to snatch the Amenfi West seat from the opposition NDC in the 2024, this he said was the surest way for the Constituency to have their fair share of the national cake since Hon Afrifa was more articulate, Resourceful, Vociferous and highly educated to put Amenfi West on the spotlight for the needed development, he said.

Hon Afrifa outlined his Vision 2024 for Amenfi West in the areas of Job creation, Sports development, Community welfare scheme and social support services, Motorable and modern asphalted roads, Disability fund, Youth Employment and empowerment, facilitation and provision of modern health care facilities and services, Provision of scholarship for brilliant but needy students.

In other news Hon Kwasi Afrifa also donated a brand new Mahindra pick up car for the Amenfi west constituency to kick start campaign, he further promised to donate motor bikes to all electoral area coordinators to make their work very convenient to get good results.

Source : Dominic Kojo Blay