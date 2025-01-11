NPP Energy Analyst Dismisses Claims by John Jinapor on Ghana’s Energy Sector

Kwadwo Nsafoah Poku, an energy analyst and member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has rejected claims made by John Jinapor, the Minister-Designate for Energy, regarding the state of Ghana’s energy sector.

Poku, speaking on Neat FM, emphasized the need to focus on facts rather than politics in addressing the sector’s ongoing challenges.

Poku specifically refuted Jinapor’s assertion that the NPP had left insufficient fuel for electricity generation. He explained that Ghana’s energy mix relies heavily on thermal power, with about 75% of the country’s electricity coming from thermal plants and 25% from hydro. “The claim of insufficient fuel doesn’t align with the reality on the ground,” Poku said, adding that the real issue is managing deficits and ensuring sustainability, not just fuel supply.

Criticizing the politicization of energy debates, Poku pointed out that opposition parties often criticized energy challenges without offering lasting solutions. He noted that when the NPP was in power, similar challenges were faced, but the government worked to ensure a consistent power supply. “Excuses won’t solve the problem,” he stated.

Poku also expressed concern over the current administration’s reliance on expensive fuel for electricity generation, describing it as unsustainable and placing unnecessary strain on the economy. He called for practical, solution-driven strategies to stabilize the sector and ensure a consistent power supply moving forward. “The new administration must focus on solutions,” he urged.