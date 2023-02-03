NPP Executives in Western Region poised to break the eight

The Western Regional Executive of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has pledged to move all out to galvanise grassroot support to break the eight-year cycle of presidential office in Ghana’s body politic.

Grassroot support would retain the party in power in Ghana’s December 2024 general elections the Executive explained.

This was contained in a statement issued and signed by the Western Regional Secretary of the NPP, Mr Okatakyie Amankwa Afrifa and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Takoradi.

The statement expressed the gratitude of the Western Regional Executive to the rank and file of the Party in the Jomoro Constituency for the support, commitment and dedication shown during the just ended Polling Station Elections across the Constituency.

“We say Ayekoo and congratulate the newly elected Polling Station Executive. We hope the zeal and unity shown during the Polling Station Elections will continue and help the Party to Break The Eight,” the Executives said.

The statement noted that all the Regional Executive in consultation with all the stakeholders of the Party in the Constituency have therefore reviewed the schedule for the electoral process in Jomoro.

The statement said apart from the election of electoral area coordinators held on January 29, all other dates scheduled for the electoral process in Jomoro remain unchanged.

The party had earlier opened nomination for electoral area election and constituency executive officers’ election on January 31.

The statement added that Friday February,3 would be close of nomination.

Vetting of constituency executive officers’ nominees is slated for February 4 and 5 ,2023 followed by appeal on vetting report on February 06.

The constitutional executive officers’ election will take place on February ,11.

It reminded prospective aspirants vying for positions in the Jomoro constituency to acquire nomination forms at the constituency office at a cost of GHc500 for aspiring chairmen and GHc200 for other aspiring officers.

The party wished all well and assured that no prospective aspirants shall be denied access to the purchase of a nomination form.