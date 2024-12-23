NPP Expels 280 Members in Agona West for Violating Party Constitution

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has expelled approximately 280 members in the Agona West constituency for actions that violate the party’s constitution.

The decision, made on December 16, 2024, followed an Expanded Constituency Executive Committee meeting held on December 15, 2024, where the expulsion was unanimously agreed upon.

Among the expelled individuals is Cynthia Mamle Morrison, a former Gender Minister. The expelled members have been indefinitely banned from representing themselves as members of the NPP.

The party’s decision came after multiple complaints were raised by fellow members regarding the actions of the expelled individuals. According to a statement signed by Alhaji Gibrine Tanko, the constituency chairman for Agona West, the move aligns with Article 3(9)(1) of the NPP’s 2017 Constitution (as amended), which allows disciplinary actions against members who do not demonstrate the party’s core values and loyalty.

The NPP has called on its members to remain committed to the party’s constitution and values, especially in preparation for upcoming elections. A full list of those expelled has been circulated to the Central Regional Chairman and the media for further dissemination.

This action reflects the NPP’s resolve to maintain discipline and uphold its democratic processes ahead of future electoral contests.