NPP Expresses Disappointment Over Alan’s Mode of Resignation

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has officially acknowledged the resignation of Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen and expressed their respect for his decision. However, during a press briefing on Tuesday, September 26, the NPP’s General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Koduah, also voiced disappointment over the manner in which Mr. Kyerematen chose to resign from the party.

Mr. Koduah mentioned that while they accept Mr. Kyerematen’s decision, they were taken aback by the lack of prior notification to the party’s leadership before his public announcement. He characterized Mr. Kyerematen’s decision as “pre-meditated” due to the fact that he chose to resign through a press conference.

“The disappointing aspect is the way in which he opted to resign from the party, using a press conference without prior communication with the party. This suggests that he had made a deliberate and irreversible decision to resign from the party,” Koduah remarked.

He went on to highlight that when the Chairman of the party, Stephen Ntim, met with Mr. Kyerematen after the August delegates conference in an attempt to unite all ten aspirants, there were no indications of his intent to resign, let alone run as an independent candidate.

Koduah also expressed the NPP’s recognition of Mr. Kyerematen’s contributions to the party’s growth and development over the years. The party respects his decision and extends gratitude for his services to both the NPP and Ghana as a whole.

Former Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, announced his resignation from the NPP on Monday, September 25. He further revealed his intention to contest the 2024 elections as an independent candidate, citing alleged divisiveness within the NPP and hostile attacks on himself and his supporters spanning over a decade.