NPP Extend Warm Mother’s Day to all Mothers

As Mother’s Day dawns upon us, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) extends heartfelt wishes to all the incredible mothers within its ranks and beyond. This special occasion serves as a reminder to honour and celebrate the remarkable contributions, sacrifices, and unconditional love that mothers bring into our lives.

In a statement, The Bono Regional Chairman of New Patriotic Party (NPP) Mr. Kwame Baffoe Abronye stated that mothers play a pivotal role in shaping the society, nurturing the future leaders, and instilling values that transcend generations. Their unwavering strength, compassion, and guidance inspire us to reach greater heights and strive for excellence in all endeavours.

Chairman Abronye said “the NPP recognizes the countless sacrifices made by mothers in juggling their roles as caregivers, nurturers, and often as active participants in our political party. Their dedication to family, community, and the betterment of our great nation is truly commendable”.

According to Chairman Abronye, “On this auspicious day, let us take a moment to express our deepest gratitude and appreciation to all the mothers who have been part of the NPP family. Your unwavering support, commitment, and unwavering belief in our party’s principles have been instrumental in our progress”.

“May this Mother’s Day serve as a joyful celebration of the immeasurable impact mothers have on our lives and society as a whole. To all the mothers within the NPP and beyond, we extend our warmest wishes for a day filled with love, happiness, and cherished moments with your loved ones.

Remember, your dedication and love as mothers continue to inspire us to work tirelessly for a brighter future for all. Happy Mother’s Day”!, Abronye Concluded

