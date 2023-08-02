NPP extends proxy application deadline for presidential elections

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has decided to extend the deadline for proxy application submissions in the upcoming presidential electoral college elections. The new deadline is now set for Saturday, August 5, 2023, at 10:00 am.

This decision was made by the NPP’s Presidential Elections Committee in response to concerns raised by prospective applicants. The committee hopes that this extension will grant ample time for prospective applicants to fulfill all necessary requirements.

William Yamoah, the secretary of the NPP’s presidential committee, emphasized that a proxy applicant must provide proof of their absence or inability to vote in person for clarity and eligibility purposes.