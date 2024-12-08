NPP Faces Major Setbacks in 2024 Elections as NDC Gains Ground

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is grappling with a wave of significant defeats in the 2024 parliamentary elections, as several high-profile Members of Parliament (MPs) lose their seats to the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

These losses reflect a shifting political tide, with only a handful of NPP MPs managing to retain their positions.

Among the most notable casualties is KT Hammond, the long-serving MP for Adansi Asokwa, who was unseated by the NDC’s Godwin Animli Dorgbadzi Dorani. Hammond received 13,275 votes, while Dorani secured 14,229 votes. The third candidate, Mensah Abraham Justice of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), trailed with a mere 346 votes.

Dakoa Newman, the MP for Okaikwei South, also faced defeat, marking another blow for the NPP. Similarly, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, the incumbent MP for Ablekuma West, had a disappointing showing, garnering just 26,575 votes. The seat was won by the NDC’s Rev. Kweku Addo, who polled 31,866 votes.

In Ayawaso Central, Henry Quartey lost his seat to the NDC’s Abdul Rauf Tongym Tubazu, who secured 29,755 votes compared to Quartey’s 23,345. In this constituency, Charles Kwame Adams of the National Democratic Party (NDP) received only 163 votes, with a total of 53,550 votes cast, and 287 deemed invalid.

Sylvester Tetteh, the MP for Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfro, also fell to NDC candidate Okle Felix Akwetey, who won with 37,473 votes against Tetteh’s 27,888 votes.

In Dormaa East, Twum Barima, the incumbent MP, narrowly lost to Rachel Owusuaa of the NDC, who secured 12,310 votes, while Barima received 12,050 votes.

The NDC’s strong performance across these key constituencies underscores a growing momentum for the opposition party, which now poses a significant challenge to the NPP as it contemplates the political landscape in the aftermath of these setbacks.

The results highlight the need for deep reflection within the NPP as it navigates the consequences of its losses and looks ahead to future elections.