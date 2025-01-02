NPP Finalizes Leadership for Minority Caucus in 9th Parliament, Afenyo-Markin Appointed Minority Leader

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has finalized its leadership appointments for the Minority Caucus in the 9th Parliament following a national council meeting.

In a significant development, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the Member of Parliament for Effutu, has been appointed as the Minority Leader.

Patricia Appiagyei, representing Asokwa, has been named as Deputy Minority Leader, while Frank Annoh-Dompreh, MP for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, assumes the role of Chief Whip. Additionally, Habib Iddrisu of Tolon and Davis Opoku Ansah (OPK) of Mpraeso have been designated as First Deputy Whip and Second Deputy Whip, respectively.

These appointments come as the NPP transitions to its new role in the Minority following the 2024 General Elections. Afenyo-Markin, who previously served as Deputy Majority Leader and later as Majority Leader during the 8th Parliament, brings a wealth of experience to his new leadership position. His leadership during the 8th Parliament, which had a hung composition and a Speaker from the opposition party, was widely praised for its effectiveness in managing parliamentary affairs.

The appointment of Patricia Appiagyei as Deputy Minority Leader is a reflection of the NPP’s commitment to promoting gender balance in leadership positions. Her selection was welcomed by the Majority Women’s Caucus, who hailed it as a positive step towards greater female representation in the party’s parliamentary ranks.

Frank Annoh-Dompreh’s appointment as Chief Whip ensures continuity and stability in the caucus, with his prior experience as Majority Chief Whip in the previous Parliament providing a solid foundation for the NPP’s Minority leadership. His deep understanding of parliamentary procedures will be key as the NPP navigates its new role.

The newly appointed leadership team is expected to guide the NPP through its Minority responsibilities in the 9th Parliament, ensuring effective opposition to government policies while working to uphold the party’s principles and interests.