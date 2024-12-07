NPP Flagbearer Dr. Bawumia Casts His Vote, Expresses Confidence in Victory

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has cast his vote in the ongoing 2024 presidential election.

The Vice President voted at the DA Primary School in Walewale, his hometown in the North East Region, around 8 a.m. on election day.

Speaking to the media after casting his ballot, Dr. Bawumia expressed optimism about securing a resounding victory for the NPP. “By the grace of God, I am very hopeful of winning this election. We have worked hard, and our message has been well received by the people,” he said. “I believe that when all the ballots are counted, the NPP, myself, and our parliamentary candidates will emerge victorious.”

The Vice President also praised the voter turnout across the country, stating that he was impressed by the reports he had received. Dr. Bawumia remains confident that Ghanaians will show strong support for the NPP, ensuring the party’s success in both the presidential and parliamentary races.