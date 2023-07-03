NPP flagbearer race: Three aspirants to be vetted today

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) this morning started vetting its flagbearer aspirants at the Party’s Headquarters in Accra.

Three out of the 10 aspirants are scheduled to face the Vetting Committee today.

They are a former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Kwadwo Poku, an energy expert.

Mr Kwadwo Poku at about 1000 hours arrived at the Party’s Campaign Office for the vetting.

Mr Alan Kyerematen as of 0900 hours was having his session with the nine-member Vetting Committee headed by Professor Mike Aaron Oquaye, a former Speaker of Parliament.

After the vetting, successful aspirants will go into a Special Election on Agust 26, with the top five going for a National Congress on November 4.