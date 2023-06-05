NPP Flagbearership Race: Eric Sakyi Nketiah To Pick Nomination Forms Tomorrow

A flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Eric Sakyi Nketiah will pick his nomination forms Tomorrow, Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at the party’s Head Office in Asylum Down to begin the process of filing to contest the Presidential Primary of the UP Tradition.

Eric Sakyi Nketiah is a Senior Lecturer at the Department of History Education (DHE) in the Faculty of Social Science Education (FSSE) of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW).

He has declared his intention to contest the Flagbearership race of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Eric Sakyi Nketiah is however gaining massive popularity within the NPP and the general Ghanaian populace; the majority of whom are ready to amass resources to support him.

Should he pick his forms on Monday, Eric Sakyi Nketiah will bring to about nine the number of flagbearer hopefuls who have so far picked the forms to contest the party’s Presidential Primary.

It would be recalled that when nominations opened on Friday, May 26, 2023, a former Trade and Industry Minister, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku, former MP for Mampong constituency, Kofi Addae Nimo, former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko and former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, former Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen,MP for Ketan, Joe Ghartey, picked their nomination form to signal their readiness for the contest.

General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Kodua Frimpong, on Thursday, May 25, 2023, announced the roadmap to the party’s Presidential Primary.

Opening of nominations was fixed at Friday, May 26, 2023 while nominations closes on June 24, 2023 whilst the party scheduled Saturday, August 26, 2023, as a day for its Special Electoral College Election if the candidates for its Presidential Primary exceed five.

It also scheduled Saturday, November 4, 2023, to hold its National Congress to elect a flagbearer for the 2024 general elections.