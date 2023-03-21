NPP flags to fly at half-mast in memory of Akoto Osei

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has directed that all party flags at its offices in all constituencies across the country be flown at half-mast for seven days to mourn the late Dr Anthony Akoto Osei.

Dr Akoto Osei was a staunch member of the NPP who served as a Member of Parliament on the ticket of the party for the Old Tafo constituency for 20 years.

The NPP in a statement to mourn his death said Dr Akoto Osei served Ghana with distinction as Minister of State at the Finance Ministry during the Kufuor administration and later as Minister for Monitoring and Evaluation in the first term of the Akufo-Addo administration.

The party has extended its condolences to his immediate family and says it commiserates with the rest of the nation for the painful loss.

The former Old Tafo MP passed away on Monday, 20 March 2023. The circumstances of his death are sketchy for now.

His passing was announced on the Facebook page of the parliament of Ghana.

He was 69 years old.

Mr Osei was in the cabinet of former President John Agyekum Kufuor as Minister of State for Finance and Economic Planning.

He became a member of the Management Board of Merchant Bank (Ghana) Ltd, in March 2002.

Prior, he served as an Associate Professor at Dollard University (USA) and as a Research Assistant at the Center for Policy Analysis (Ghana).

In May, 2017, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo named Akoto Osei as part of 19 ministers to form his cabinet.