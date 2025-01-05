NPP Founder Questions Akufo-Addo’s Legacy Ahead of Presidential Transition

As Ghana prepares for a new presidential era, Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe, a founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has raised doubts about the legacy of outgoing President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

In an interview with TV3, Tamakloe expressed disappointment over what he perceives as the president’s lack of a positive lasting impact on the country.

“I believe Ghanaians should regret terribly voting him into power,” Tamakloe stated, adding that since Akufo-Addo assumed office in 2016, his tenure had failed to deliver a notable legacy. When asked directly about any positive aspects of the president’s time in office, Tamakloe responded with a firm “what positive?”

President Akufo-Addo is set to hand over power on January 7, with John Dramani Mahama taking the oath of office. In his final State of the Nation address, Akufo-Addo defended his administration’s record, asserting that Ghana is not bankrupt, despite claims by critics. He emphasized that the country’s economy had rebounded to pre-COVID-19 levels, suggesting a solid foundation for the incoming administration.