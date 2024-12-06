NPP General Secretary Accuses NDC of Resorting to Tribal Politics Ahead of December 7 Elections

The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Kodua Frimpong, has accused the main opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), of resorting to tribal politics and religious denigration in their campaign strategy ahead of the December 7 elections.

Speaking at the NPP’s final rally at the University of Ghana on December 5, Kodua Frimpong expressed confidence in the NPP’s victory, stating, “We are winning the elections and nothing can stop it. Bawumia is the incoming president, and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) cannot stop it.” He further alleged that sensing defeat, the NDC had turned to divisive tactics, including tribalism and religious rhetoric, to undermine the electoral process. “Sensing their impending defeat, they have now resorted to tribal politics and religious denigration to create division,” he added.

At the same rally, former President John Agyekum Kufuor also appealed to Ghanaians to vote for the NPP’s flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, on December 7. Mr. Kufuor emphasized that only the NPP could lead the country forward, urging voters to make the right decision. “The future is in your hands, you have to make the right decision to choose your leader. So Saturday, vote for Dr. Bawumia and you will see how Ghana will move ahead,” he said. He further asserted that across the country, the NPP is the preferred party because it has adhered to the principles of Ghana’s forefathers.

Dr. Bawumia, speaking at the rally, urged the electorate to vote for him to ensure a bright future for the country. “I represent the future of this country. The choice that we have is between backward and the future. Do we want to go forward or backwards?” he asked. He stressed that his vision is to transform Ghana into an advanced nation, emphasizing that the NPP government has the right mindset for progress. “We believe it is possible to transform this country into an advanced country. We believe in possibilities because we have a mindset of possibilities,” Dr. Bawumia stated.

The NPP flagbearer also highlighted the government’s achievements in areas such as education and health infrastructure, calling for the continuation of these efforts. “We have solved the problems of parents who could not afford secondary school fees. Today, over 5 million students have benefitted. We have restored teacher trainee allowances and expanded education infrastructure. There is no government that has invested in health infrastructure more than the Akufo-Addo Bawumia government,” Dr. Bawumia concluded.

As the elections approach, both party leaders reiterated their calls for unity and progress, urging voters to choose the NPP for continued development.