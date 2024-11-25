NPP General Secretary Assures Ghanaians of Peaceful 2024 Elections, Urges Unity

The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Lawyer Justin Frimpong Kodua, has reassured Ghanaians of a peaceful and violence-free 2024 general election, emphasizing the importance of upholding the country’s democratic values.

In a recent address, Lawyer Kodua stressed that Ghana’s democracy is highly regarded worldwide and that it is the shared responsibility of all citizens to preserve it. He called on security agencies to ensure order during the elections and emphasized that the true winner of the election would be the country itself, not any individual party or candidate.

“The NPP has always been a champion of peace and the rule of law, and we will continue to uphold these values,” Kodua said.

While assuring the public of the party’s commitment to peace, the NPP General Secretary expressed concern over potential threats to a smooth electoral process, citing the violence seen during the recent Assin North by-election as a troubling precedent. He stressed that such disturbances should not be allowed to repeat during the 2024 general elections.

“We must prioritize Ghana’s stability over political interests,” Kodua urged, calling on all stakeholders to respect democratic principles and avoid actions that could undermine the integrity of the electoral process.

Kodua reiterated the NPP’s commitment to maintaining the credibility of the elections and safeguarding Ghana’s reputation as a beacon of democracy in Africa.