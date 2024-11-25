Monday, November 25, 2024
More
    Dc B Ccf Ab C D B B C
    Politics

    NPP General Secretary Assures Ghanaians of Peaceful 2024 Elections, Urges Unity

    By: News Ghana

    Date:

    The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Lawyer Justin Frimpong Kodua, has reassured Ghanaians of a peaceful and violence-free 2024 general election, emphasizing the importance of upholding the country’s democratic values.

    In a recent address, Lawyer Kodua stressed that Ghana’s democracy is highly regarded worldwide and that it is the shared responsibility of all citizens to preserve it. He called on security agencies to ensure order during the elections and emphasized that the true winner of the election would be the country itself, not any individual party or candidate.

    “The NPP has always been a champion of peace and the rule of law, and we will continue to uphold these values,” Kodua said.

    While assuring the public of the party’s commitment to peace, the NPP General Secretary expressed concern over potential threats to a smooth electoral process, citing the violence seen during the recent Assin North by-election as a troubling precedent. He stressed that such disturbances should not be allowed to repeat during the 2024 general elections.

    “We must prioritize Ghana’s stability over political interests,” Kodua urged, calling on all stakeholders to respect democratic principles and avoid actions that could undermine the integrity of the electoral process.

    Kodua reiterated the NPP’s commitment to maintaining the credibility of the elections and safeguarding Ghana’s reputation as a beacon of democracy in Africa.

    Previous article
    Shatta Wale Responds to Backlash Over Black Sherif Comments, Denies Trying to Undermine Career
    Next article
    Former Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu Defends Vice President Bawumia Against Criticism
    News Ghana
    News Ghanahttps://www.newsghana.com.gh/
    News Ghana is a premier news source that covers daily news of Ghana, Africa and the World over.

    Share post:

    Subscribe

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    IMF Director Praises Ghana’s Progress on Debt Restructuring and Economic Recovery

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Julie Kozack, Director of Communications at the International Monetary...

    USAID Allocates US$3 Million to Support Farmers and Improve Healthcare in Northern Ghana

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    The United States, through the U.S. Agency for International...

    UNAIDS calls for an end to violence against women and girls. No excuses

    AMA AMA -
    Gender-based violence persists as one of the most appalling...

    Microsoft 365 under attack – how to bulletproof your business against cyber threats

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    By Allen OLAYIWOLA  Microsoft 365 has become the go-to productivity...

    About us

    Ghana leading online news portal for executives in Ghana, Africa and around the World

    Address: No. 1 Ostwe Close Klannaa St, Box la 478, Accra

    Tel: +233 20 189 6055

    Email: newsghana101@gmail.com

    Menu

    The latest

    IMF Director Praises Ghana’s Progress on Debt Restructuring and Economic Recovery

    Headlines 0
    Julie Kozack, Director of Communications at the International Monetary...

    USAID Allocates US$3 Million to Support Farmers and Improve Healthcare in Northern Ghana

    Health 0
    The United States, through the U.S. Agency for International...

    UNAIDS calls for an end to violence against women and girls. No excuses

    ama 0
    Gender-based violence persists as one of the most appalling...

    Subscribe

    © 2012-2024 News Ghana All Rights Reserved.

    error: Content is protected !!
    WP Radio
    WP Radio
    OFFLINE LIVE