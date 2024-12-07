NPP General Secretary Confident of Election Victory, Calls for Vigilance as Polls Close

The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Kodua, has expressed confidence in his party’s chances of winning the 2024 elections, despite what he described as a low voter turnout across the country.

In a press briefing on Saturday, Kodua emphasized the need for heightened vigilance as the election enters its final stages, particularly during the vote counting process.

Kodua acknowledged that the turnout in all 16 regions has been lower than expected, with participation averaging between 50-65%. However, he reassured NPP supporters that the party is on track for victory, citing the party’s ongoing efforts to monitor the election process closely.

“I want to assure our teeming supporters that the New Patriotic Party is winning this election. What is left now is for our agents to be vigilant as we approach the counting stage,” Kodua said. He urged party agents, especially those in the Volta Region, to continue their efforts in ensuring that the election process remains fair and transparent.

Kodua stressed the importance of every Ghanaian casting their vote, highlighting the significance of the democratic process. He also commended NPP agents for their vigilance in policing polling stations and ensuring that the election was conducted without interference.

“We are not there yet. We are entering the stage where the votes will be counted, and it is crucial that we remain alert. Let us not sleep on our watch; we must ensure that the accurate votes are counted,” he added.

Kodua also took the opportunity to issue a warning to the Electoral Commission (EC), calling for professional conduct from the commission’s staff during the final stages of the election. His comments reflect growing concerns over the integrity of the election process as it nears its conclusion.

As the election moves towards the final stages, Kodua’s remarks underscore the NPP’s commitment to monitoring the process closely and ensuring a transparent and credible outcome.