NPP General Secretary Justin Kodua Expresses Confidence in Election Victory, Urges Vigilance

Justin Kodua Frimpong, the General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has expressed unwavering confidence in his party’s ability to secure victory in the ongoing elections.

In a press briefing on December 7, Frimpong highlighted the significance of safeguarding the electoral process and emphasized the need for continued vigilance until the final results are announced.

“Our confidence in victory is high, but we cannot afford to relax,” Frimpong stated firmly. “The real work is ensuring that the votes are protected, counted, and declared accurately. I urge all our party agents to remain vigilant and proactive until the process is fully concluded.”

The press briefing underscored the high stakes of the election, with party officials and supporters listening closely to Frimpong’s call to action. Despite the optimism surrounding the party’s prospects, the General Secretary stressed that there was no room for complacency.

“We are aware of the various tactics that can be employed to derail this process, but the NPP is prepared. We trust the Electoral Commission to do its job, but we must also play our role in ensuring transparency,” he added.

Frimpong’s remarks reflected the NPP’s commitment to ensuring that the election process remains transparent and free from interference, with party agents at polling stations across the country tasked with upholding the integrity of the vote.