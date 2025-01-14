NPP General Secretary Justin Kodua Issues Apology to Ghanaians Over Party’s Failures

In a candid admission, Justin Kodua, the General Secretary of Ghana’s opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), has issued a heartfelt apology to the people of Ghana, acknowledging the party’s shortcomings in fulfilling the promises made to their supporters.

Speaking in an interview on Asempa FM, Kodua expressed regret over how the party disappointed many of its key supporters, particularly those who had invested heavily in the NPP’s success, only to feel neglected once the party assumed power.

Kodua noted that the NPP, once in office, failed to adequately address the expectations of those who had rallied behind the party, including people who sold their properties to support the NPP’s 2016 campaign. “We failed to rope you in,” he said, referencing the party’s failure to deliver on infrastructure and the unmet promises made to contractors, young people, and legal professionals who had been active in supporting the party’s bid for power.

The General Secretary acknowledged that the party’s leadership, including President Akufo-Addo, the party chairman, and other executives, had let down their base, and that the NPP had not prioritized human management in the same way they had focused on projects. He highlighted the importance of making people feel valued and understood—a lesson, he said, the party had learned the hard way. “Politics goes beyond projects; key among the things to consider is human management,” Kodua explained, admitting that the NPP’s failure to connect with its base had ultimately led to disillusionment among its supporters.

Kodua’s apology, which was delivered with a sense of humility, also included a call for reconciliation, both with the people of Ghana and with God. He referenced biblical teachings on forgiveness, noting that seeking divine intervention would help the party recover from its past mistakes. “We need to reconcile with our God, our Lord, so that He remembers us,” he stated. He further emphasized that the NPP’s battle for political recovery is ongoing, and the party remains hopeful for a comeback in the 2028 elections.

This frank admission marks a significant moment of introspection for the NPP as it prepares for the upcoming 2024 elections, with Kodua’s apology potentially serving as a first step toward healing old wounds and rebuilding trust with the electorate. It remains to be seen how this gesture will resonate with the party’s base, but it is clear that the NPP is looking to reconcile with its supporters ahead of the next political cycle.