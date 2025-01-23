NPP General Secretary Justin Kodua Responds to Blame Over 2024 Election Loss

In a candid interview on Kessben FM, Justin Kodua, the General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), addressed growing internal calls for accountability following the party’s loss in the 2024 elections.

Kodua revealed that he is aware of certain party members who may attempt to point fingers at him for the defeat, asserting that they would “hear from him” soon.

Kodua’s comments come amidst discussions within the party regarding the events and decisions leading up to the December 7 election. He emphasized that elections are not merely a one-day event but rather the result of a series of decisions and actions taken well before voters cast their ballots. The timing of the NPP’s presidential candidate nomination became a key point of contention, as the National Democratic Congress (NDC) had selected John Mahama as their candidate in May 2023, while the NPP only made their selection in November 2023.

“If the candidate is not the sitting president, and you give your opponent so much time, they will be ahead of you before the election even begins,” Kodua pointed out, stressing that earlier preparation is vital in a fiercely competitive electoral race. He suggested that the NPP could have had a stronger chance had they nominated their candidate by July, which would have provided a more substantial window for campaigning and voter engagement.

While some Members of Parliament (MPs) supported an earlier candidate nomination, their proposal faced opposition within the party. Kodua explained that the NPP’s leadership feared that an early nomination could lead to instability, particularly if MPs who lost their seats decided to stop attending parliament, potentially disrupting the government’s functioning.

A committee was formed to explore the idea further, and it ultimately proposed August as the ideal time for the candidate selection. However, when the committee’s findings were presented to the National Council of Elders, a different recommendation—November—was approved, leading to the delayed nomination of the NPP’s candidate.

Kodua made it clear that he is prepared for those within the party who may attempt to blame him for the electoral defeat. “I have targeted some NPP members to come forward and claim that I contributed to the NPP’s loss in the 2024 elections. They will hear from me. That’s why I’m waiting for those people to blame me for the loss,” he stated, indicating that he was ready to confront any criticism head-on.

His remarks offer a rare insight into the internal struggles and differing opinions within the NPP as the party reflects on its defeat in the 2024 elections. As the NPP grapples with the fallout, it remains unclear how these internal debates and frustrations will influence the party’s future direction.