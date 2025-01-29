NPP General Secretary Launches “Rebuilding Our Base” Tour to Reconnect with Grassroots

In a bid to revitalize the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and restore its connection with the grassroots following its defeat in the 2024 general elections, the party’s General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, has initiated the “Rebuilding Our Base” tour.

The tour began at the University of Ghana and is part of a broader effort to reinvigorate the party’s foundations and pave the way for future electoral success.

Frimpong’s announcement marks a strategic shift within the NPP as it looks to re-establish its relevance and rally its core supporters. Accompanying him on the tour were a number of key party figures, including William Yamoah, Director of Finance and Administration, Haruna Mohammad, Deputy General Secretary, Salam Mustapha, National Youth Organizer, and other prominent members of the party’s leadership.

The initiative focuses on reconnecting with the party’s historical roots, which Frimpong stressed are crucial to its ideological foundation. Reflecting on the legacy of groups such as the UGCC, NLM, UP, PP, and PFP, he underscored how these movements were central to the formation and success of the NPP. The tour, he explained, is not just about rebuilding support but also about understanding the origins of that support to ensure the party remains strong in the future.

In a Facebook post, Frimpong emphasized the importance of inclusivity and renewed commitment to the party’s grassroots. He made a clear promise to address the needs of the “forgotten men and women” of the NPP, signaling that their concerns would no longer be overlooked. As the tour progresses, the party aims to strengthen its ideological base, build trust among its supporters, and work toward future victories in Ghana’s political landscape.

This effort, Frimpong noted, is critical for the NPP’s long-term success. By reconnecting with its historical foundation and reaffirming its commitment to the people, the NPP hopes to emerge from its recent defeat stronger and more unified. The “Rebuilding Our Base” tour is expected to lay the groundwork for the party’s renewal and help it regain the trust and support it has lost in recent years.