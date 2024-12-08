NPP General Secretary Urges Police to Safeguard Electoral Process Amid Tensions

The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Frimpong Kodua, has issued a strong warning against any attempts to tamper with the results of the 2024 parliamentary elections, urging the authorities to maintain order and transparency throughout the process.

During a press conference on Sunday night, Kodua called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, to uphold the law at collation centers across the country. He accused supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of inciting chaos in constituencies where, according to the NPP, the party had clearly won.

Kodua emphasized the importance of ensuring a peaceful electoral process, stating, “We must not allow illegal looting and intimidation of our citizens.” He further called on NDC leadership to take responsibility and denounce the violent actions attributed to their supporters.

The NPP General Secretary highlighted that the data available to his party showed a clear victory in the contested constituencies, asserting that the NDC was unwilling to accept their defeat. He accused the opposition party of attempting to influence the Electoral Commission (EC) into altering the results.

“We vehemently condemn these attacks and are serving notice that we shall resist every attempt to swiftly take action,” he stated, emphasizing that the NPP would not tolerate any interference with the results.

Kodua also reminded the IGP of his prior commitment to ensuring free, fair, and transparent elections. “Mr. IGP, you made a promise to political parties on two different occasions when we met you at your office, and your words were unambiguous—that you’ll see to it that we have free, fair, and transparent elections,” he said.

In closing, Kodua urged the IGP to prioritize the protection of citizens’ rights and safety at the collation centers, reinforcing his call for a quick and decisive response to any illegal actions or intimidation during the election process.