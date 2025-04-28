NPP General Secretary’s Leadership Efficacy Questioned Amid Party Challenges

The leadership of New Patriotic Party (NPP) General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong has drawn criticism from political observers, including former People’s National Convention (PNC) General Secretary Atik Mohammed, who argues Kodua has failed to demonstrate the competence required for the role.

Mohammed, in a social media post, cited Kodua’s low public visibility during the NPP’s 2024 campaign and absence from policy debates as evidence of ineffective stewardship.

“The NPP’s General Secretary has not engaged in meaningful debates with counterparts from other parties or articulated clear policy positions,” Mohammed stated, questioning Kodua’s capacity to drive the party forward. He further highlighted concerns over the NPP’s financial management, noting claims that the party struggles to pay staff salaries four months after transitioning to opposition, allegedly prompting appeals for donations from potential flagbearer candidates.

Mohammed linked these issues to broader apprehensions about the NPP’s direction, asserting that retaining current executives risks repeating the party’s 2024 electoral setbacks. “Repeating these folks in internal contests is a sure way to relive the tragedy of 2024,” he wrote, emphasizing the need for “fresh, competent faces” to rejuvenate the party’s administration.

Kodua’s critics argue his leadership lacks the charisma and proactive engagement expected of a major party’s chief scribe, particularly as the NPP navigates post-election restructuring. Supporters, however, may counter that internal challenges including financial strain and factional dynamics constrain any single leader’s efficacy.

The scrutiny coincides with heightened scrutiny of Ghana’s political elite, where public demands for accountability and transparency increasingly shape voter sentiment. For the NPP, balancing internal cohesion with external credibility remains critical as it prepares for future electoral contests.

Neither Kodua nor the NPP has publicly responded to Mohammed’s remarks. Observers note that how the party addresses these critiques could influence its ability to regroup and present a unified front ahead of Ghana’s next political cycle.